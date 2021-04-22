FCC Streamlines Rules for Commercial Space Launches

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved rules aimed at making commercial space launches easier to plan, as well as rules that require broadcasters to label programming on the airwaves that's paid for by foreign governments. According to the FCC, the space launch changes will let commercial users more freely access the 2200-2290 MHz band to send "transmissions from space launch vehicles during pre-launch testing and space launch operations." "If we really want to reach for the stars, there is more we can do at the FCC to strengthen the future of commercial spaceflight," acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, noting that...

