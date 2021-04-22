10th Circ. Won't Revive Defect Suit Over Doorless Forklift

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a suit claiming that a Raymond Corp. forklift was defective and dangerous because it lacked a door, saying the plaintiff's case is doomed by his expert's failure to commit to suggesting a specific door design. In a published opinion, the panel affirmed a summary judgment against Nathan Petersen, who was operating a Raymond Corp. forklift when he lost control of it and his leg stuck out the side, where it was crushed against racks in a warehouse, according to the suit. While the expert, Thomas Berry, was not limited to proffering a single...

