NYC's Fair Workweek Law Survives Biz Groups' Challenge

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York City law mandating that fast-food businesses offer available hours to existing workers before hiring new ones, among other requirements, isn't preempted by the Empire State's labor law, a state appeals court ruled in a challenge by three restaurant industry groups. In an order Tuesday, the panel unanimously said that a state trial court correctly rejected claims by the International Franchise Association, the Restaurant Law Center and the New York State Restaurant Association that the New York Labor Law preempted the New York City Fair Workweek Law, or FWWL. There was no conflict between the laws when it came...

