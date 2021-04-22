House GOP Flags HHS Contract Involving Ex-Biden Adviser

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A group of House Republicans asked a top Biden administration appointee to explain a nearly $530 million immigration contract between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a firm that employs a former Biden transition official, citing "concerns of potential impropriety." In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday, the Republican representatives, led by the ranking members of the Oversight and Reform and Homeland Security committees, questioned why the sole-source contract was awarded to San Antonio-based Family Endeavors Inc. months after the firm hired Andrew Lorenzen-Strait, who had advised then-President-elect Joseph Biden's transition....

