Kaiser Reaches $11.5M Settlement To Wrap Up Race Bias Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Kaiser Permanente will pay $11.5 million to resolve a lawsuit accusing the health care giant of underpromoting and underpaying a class of more than 2,000 Black workers, according to Thursday filings in California state court. The settlement, filed alongside a same-day complaint in San Francisco Superior Court, would cover claims from approximately 2,225 California-based African American or Black employees who worked in administrative support or consulting services at Kaiser or its related entities between January 2015 and March 2021. The complaint accused Kaiser of violating California law by passing Black workers over for promotion and basing merit pay on salary ranges,...

