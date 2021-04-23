BIA Mishandling Of Forged Letter Resurrects Removal Appeal

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a Gambian man's bid to remain in the U.S., chiding the Board of Immigration Appeals for misrepresenting how attorney misconduct, including an alleged forgery, skewed his removal proceedings. The BIA rejected a pro se motion filed in 2019 by Shiekh Nyang to reopen his removal proceedings, saying his bid was number-barred because he had previously filed another request to reopen his case. But the board did so without weighing Nyang's argument that the earlier motion — which his former attorney filed late and which included the questionable document — should be tolled based on the inadequate...

