NFL, Raiders Beat Oakland's Suit Over Move To Las Vegas

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A California state judge tossed the city of Oakland's lawsuit against the National Football League and its clubs over the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas, ruling Tuesday that the city had neither sufficiently alleged a breach of contract nor damages flowing from it and didn't have third-party beneficiary standing to sue. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig D. Karlan wrote in his order that Oakland's breach of contract claim missed the mark because the NFL's relocation policy didn't contain any promises about what factors must be considered when moving a team to another city. The judge tossed the suit without leave...

