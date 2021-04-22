Uber Can't Force Driver To Arbitrate PAGA Claim, Panel Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Uber can't force one of its California drivers to arbitrate his suit accusing the ride-hailing company of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, a state appeals court ruled, saying the company can't enforce a litigation waiver of Private Attorneys General Act claims. In a 13-page opinion handed down Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling denying Uber Technologies Inc.'s bid to compel Jonathon Gregg to arbitrate his PAGA suit, saying a chorus of California courts agrees that PAGA waivers in arbitration agreements are not enforceable. In the 2014 case Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles...

