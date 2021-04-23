$190M Merger Suit Survives Despite Papa Murphy's Challenge

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A revised securities suit in Washington state claiming Papa Murphy's lowballed revenue figures ahead of a $190 million merger won't be tossed after a federal judge ruled that a magistrate judge's report and recommendation included a thorough analysis. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle's Thursday order adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura's second report and recommendation in support of lead plaintiff and former shareholder Evan Brown's proposed class action against Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc. Judge Settle agreed with the magistrate judge's finding that Brown has sufficiently alleged that the take-and-bake pizza chain operator made false statements to shareholders in a...

