Gilead, Shire Beat FCA Suits In NJ Over Marketing Programs

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state court judge threw out two False Claims Act lawsuits accusing Gilead Sciences LLC and Shire PLC of illegally convincing doctors to prescribe their medicines, ruling among other things that the complaints lacked the required specifics. The suits brought by affiliates of the National Healthcare Analysis Group fell short of the FCA's particularity requirements, Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas ruled Thursday. The complaints targeted nursing and insurance support programs by the pharmaceutical companies that the affiliates said led to unwarranted prescriptions that reaped millions in Medicaid dollars. The chief criticisms by Judge Rivas were that the...

