Ill. Businesses Criticize Gov.'s NOL, Sales Tax Discount Caps

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Illinois business groups lined up in opposition Friday to a budget proposal by the governor that would raise nearly $1 billion in tax revenue partly by capping net operating losses and sales tax discounts. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker billed his budget plan as a way to "close unaffordable corporate loopholes" as the state tries to tackle a projected $2.65 billion budget hole. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's suggestions, which include temporarily limiting net operating loss deductions, reducing foreign dividends deductions and capping a sales tax discount for retailers, drew the ire of industry representatives during a joint hearing...

