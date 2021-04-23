Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Covidien Urges 1st Circ. To Reconsider Ex-Exec's Patent Win

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Covidien LP has asked the full First Circuit to rehear a case that affirmed Covidien had no rights to three varicose vein treatment patents filed by a former top executive, arguing that the panel relied on an incorrect interpretation of the jury verdict.

In a petition filed Thursday, Medtronic unit Covidien argued that a three-judge panel got it wrong earlier this month when it backed a Massachusetts federal judge's decision not to award Covidien rights to any inventions that would stem from a group of patents Brady Esch applied for after leaving his job as the company's head of global strategic...

