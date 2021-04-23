Real Estate Rumors: National Express, Planta Queen, Baredes

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- National Express Wash has purchased three Palm Beach County, Florida, Motor City Car Wash properties for $10.29 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for 7355 Boynton Beach Blvd. and 3900 Hypoluxo Road in Boynton Beach as well as 135 S. State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, and the seller is Motor City Car Wash founder David Daszkal, according to the report. Toronto-based vegan restaurant Planta Queen has reached a deal to lease 5,600 square feet in Manhattan and will open a chain there, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for space at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS