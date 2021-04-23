Kurdish Gov't Immune From $1.6B Suit Over Failed Oil Deal

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 3:16 PM BST) -- An oil company cannot bring a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Iraqi Kurdistan in England over a failed bid to buy oil and gas field operations, because sovereign immunity shields the regional government from the litigation, a judge ruled on Friday. The High Court has ruled that the Dynasty Co. for Oil & Gas Trading cannot bring a lawsuit against the government of the Kurdish Autonomous Region in Iraq because sovereign immunity shields the regional government. (iStock.) High Court Judge Christopher Butcher said that the courts of England and Wales did not have jurisdiction to hear Dynasty Co. for Oil & Gas...

