Insurer Can't Slip Coverage Action In NJ Drunken Driving Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Aspen Specialty Insurance Co. must face Colony Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to force continued coverage of a New Jersey bar battling a wrongful death suit by the widow of a bar patron who drove drunk and fatally crashed after allegedly being overserved, a New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez said he is satisfied that a real and substantial controversy between Colony and Aspen exists and that it is ripe for adjudication. "Having determined that adversity exists between Aspen and Colony and that court resolution would be conclusive, the Court has no trouble finding that declaratory...

