DC Circ. Won't Reconsider Nix Of Dakota Access Permit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday refused to reconsider its earlier decision to uphold the vacatur of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers easement for the Dakota Access pipeline, despite claims by the developer that the court had overstepped. The court rejected the company's reconsideration request in a single-page order, less than two weeks after the developer raised objections to the January decision by a D.C. Circuit panel that found the Corps had conducted an inadequate review of the environmental risks of the pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands. That warranted easement vacatur and preparation of a more stringent environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS