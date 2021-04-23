Key GOP Reps. Press MLB On 'Extortion' With Ga. Move

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Key House Republicans have asked Major League Baseball to hand over internal documents and communications about its decision to move the All-Star Game to protest Georgia's GOP voting law, decrying "attempted economic extortion" and vowing to review the league's unique antitrust exemption. Thursday's letter gave MLB two weeks to submit documents about the decision-making process, research about Georgia's new election law and any communications with civil rights or voting rights organizations. It was signed by the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jody Hice,...

