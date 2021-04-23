Importers Want China Tariffs Frozen During Litigation

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Importers challenging tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods asked the U.S. Court of International Trade for an injunction on Friday to ensure that they can secure full refunds if the suit succeeds. More than 3,700 cases have been filed alleging that the Trump administration violated the law by expanding its tariff campaign against China beyond the scope of an initial investigation into Beijing's intellectual property practices. Now consolidated before a CIT panel, the suits have been bogged down in procedural wrangling for months, but began to move forward Friday with the injunction bid. In the lead case...

