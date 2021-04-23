Investors Fight El Pollo Loco Insider Trading Suit Toss In Del.

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Class attorneys seeking derivative damages for restaurant chain El Pollo Loco over some $118 million in alleged insider trades told a Delaware vice chancellor on Friday that earlier cash settlements targeting the same actions should weigh against a board special committee's call for dismissal. Peter Safirstein of Safirstein Metcalf LLP, counsel for the class representative in the case, told Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that enough material, factual disputes also remain regarding the independence of an EPL board's special litigation committee that recommended dismissal of the suit to justify denial and further discovery. The suit, originally filed in 2016, accused EPL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS