Pizza Chain Owner Says Biometric Privacy Suit Was A Misfire

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Rave Restaurant Group Inc. has urged an Illinois state court to dismiss a proposed class action accusing the company of illegally collecting and using employees' fingerprints, arguing the worker who sued has never worked for the company. Rave argued last week that former Pie Five pizza restaurant worker Gabriella Martinez incorrectly named it as a defendant in her proposed class action under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act because it is just a holding company that "has never employed anyone other than executive level employees" and has never employed restaurant workers. Pie Five Restaurants Inc. operated pizza restaurants in Illinois, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS