UK Accountant Must Testify In Del. Case, London Court Rules

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A U.K. High Court justice has dismissed an English accountant's challenge to an order compelling her deposition in a Delaware federal court case that seeks enforcement of a $60 million arbitration award against Starwood Capital Group Global I LLC. Friday's ruling by Queen's Bench Division Justice Clive Freedman's upheld a court senior master's decision that Sarah Purdy, sole shareholder and director of Maquay Investment Ltd., is sufficiently protected in connection with a call for her deposition. Purdy's testimony is sought in Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA's suit in Delaware seeking payment from Starwood and its subsidiary Starman Hotel Holdings LLC for...

