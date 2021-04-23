8th Circ. Says No Class Cert. For TD Ameritrade Investors

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Friday undid a lower court's class certification for a group of TD Ameritrade investors suing over the company's alleged practice of routing orders to trading venues that don't always provide the best execution, saying individual evidence is required for each class member. Circuit Judge Steven M. Colloton, writing the published opinion for the three-judge panel, said a Nebraska federal court abused its discretion in certifying a class of all TD Ameritrade clients between Sept. 15, 2011, and Sept. 15, 2014, whose placed orders did not receive the best execution, which led to the company receiving liquidity rebates...

