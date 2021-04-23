Disney, Fox Say 'Predator' Creators 'Forum Shopped' IP Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Disney urged a California federal judge Thursday to toss a lawsuit from a pair of screenwriters seeking to reclaim their script rights to the 1987 blockbuster "Predator," saying the writers "forum shopped" and raced to file the suit in the wrong venue. Brothers James Thomas and John Thomas maintain that they are entitled to invoke the so-called termination right, a provision aimed at letting creators retake control of copyrights they signed away years earlier, but The Walt Disney Co. and Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. argue the suit belongs in Los Angeles and not San Francisco, where it was filed last week....

