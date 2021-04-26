Cloudflare Offers 'Bounty' To Help Kill Patents In Texas Case

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Network security company Cloudflare announced Monday that it is offering a "bounty" of up to $100,000 to anyone who submits prior art that will help the company strike down router patents asserted against it in a patent dispute filed in the Western District of Texas. The offer comes as Cloudflare Inc. is facing a lawsuit brought in March by so-called patent troll Sable Networks Inc., which is asserting "ancient, 20-year-old patents and trying to stretch those patents light-years beyond what they were meant to cover," Cloudflare said in a blog post. As such, Cloudflare said it was hosting a "prior-art contest"...

