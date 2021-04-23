No Discovery For Now In Crypto Co.'s Beef With Ellenoff Firm

Law360, New York (April 23, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A crypto-concern can't immediately get documents from Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP in its malpractice suit claiming the law firm caused it to part with $11 million of shares for worthless patent applications in a merger, a Manhattan federal judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said she would hold off on discovery in Nevada-based RocketFuel Blockchain's suit until she sees the New York firm's motion to dismiss in May. "I usually do not stay discovery for a motion to dismiss," Judge Caproni told the sides during a virtual hearing. "This one has got some twists and turns. I...

