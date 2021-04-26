Fla. Hedge Funder Charged With $40M Fraud

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Florida investment adviser has been arrested on charges of lying to clients about his hedge fund to get them to pump $40 million into worthless investments, federal authorities said. Andrew Franzone, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, who was busted Friday, is facing parallel criminal and civil charges for running the scheme through his New York-registered company FF Fund I LP, prosecutors said. He allegedly swindled more than 100 investors out of $40 million. "Franzone lied about his fund's investments and performance, and he lied in promising clients that they could readily access their invested capital," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District...

