Warhol Foundation Asks 2nd Circ. To Nix Fair Use Ruling

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Andy Warhol Foundation is pressing the Second Circuit to overturn the group's high-profile copyright loss last month, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster ruling in Google v. Oracle. In a petition Friday, the foundation urged the full appeals court to reconsider a ruling last month that Warhol had infringed an image of the singer Prince when he used it to create a series of stylized artworks. In that ruling, the court said Warhol had not made a legal fair use of the original photos. Warhol's foundation warned that the court had created a "circuit split on an issue of exceptional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS