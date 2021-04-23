US Seizes Oil Tanker That Helped N. Korea Evade Sanctions

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has seized an oil tanker allegedly used to violate U.S. and United Nations sanctions against North Korea, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Friday. Singaporean national Kwek Kee Seng, 61, faces accusations of using the M/T Courageous, an oil products tanker, to surreptitiously transport illicit fuel deliveries to North Korea for the government and North Korean-based companies to use, according to a complaint filed Friday in New York federal court. "As alleged, Kwek Kee Seng conspired to violate international sanctions by arranging illicit deliveries of petroleum products to North Korea, and used front companies and false documentation to...

