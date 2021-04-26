Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pueblo Sues NM State Judge Over Slip-And-Fall Ruling

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Pueblo of Pojoaque has hit a New Mexico state judge with a federal court suit arguing that the tribe's courts, rather than the state's, are the proper venue for claims over an alleged slip-and-fall injury at the tribe's Santa Fe casino.

The federally recognized Pueblo of Pojoaque is seeking a declaration from the federal court that Henry Martinez's suit over his 2018 fall at the Cities of Gold casino on tribal land should be heard in the Pueblo's court, after New Mexico Judge Matthew J. Wilson earlier this month refused to toss the state court suit.

In its complaint on...

