SEC Requests $21M In Follow-Up To Landmark Liu Ruling

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Following the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that disgorgement may be collected as "equitable relief" for victims of investment fraud, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a California district court to make the defendants at the center of an alleged EB-5 visa fraud case pay back nearly $21 million. In line with the June 2020 high court ruling in Liu v. SEC, which said the agency can collect on the ill-gotten gains minus "legitimate expenses," the agency asked the court to make defendants Charles Liu, Xin Wang and their associated companies pay just under $20.9 million in disgorgement plus nearly $71,000 in prejudgment...

