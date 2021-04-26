Geico Hit With Consumer Suit Over Data Breach

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A California couple has hit Geico with a proposed class action in federal court, alleging the auto insurer failed to protect their data and allowed hackers to steal their financial information during a recent data breach. Mark Edward Vennerholm and Reanna Ann Vennerholm of Coronado, California, said Friday their private information is at high risk of identity theft and fraud after hackers infiltrated Geico's sales system in January. The couple is seeking to represent a national class and a California subclass of all Geico customers whose data was breached during the attack. According to the complaint, Geico notified the California attorney...

