Minor Leaguers Want New Wage Class After 9th Circ. Ruling

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Minor league baseball players have asked a California federal judge to broaden a certified wage class action against Major League Baseball after the Ninth Circuit said the players could have standing to seek an injunction halting allegedly unfair pay practices in addition to monetary damages. The motion was brought on Friday by Baltimore Orioles minor league pitcher Cody Sedlock, who recently intervened to replace retired players no longer serving as lead plaintiffs on behalf of the lawsuit's certified damages classes. Sedlock now wants to represent an additional class under federal Rule 23(b)(2), which would allow the players to seek a declaration...

