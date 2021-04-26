BMW Avoids Sanctions Over Undisclosed Docs In Dealer Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- BMW has dodged a sanctions bid from a Florida-based dealer who accused the company of hiding information in their litigation over allegedly unfair franchise practices, but a federal judge ordered the carmaker to produce more documents related to a federal investigation. In an order entered Saturday, Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes said she found "no basis" to impose a number of sanctions sought by two South Florida dealerships owned by former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman, including precluding BMW North America LLC from opposing core claims over a so-called "punching" sales program and dismissing its counterclaim. But the judge...

