Justices Won't Hear Texas Bid To Revive Public Charge Rule

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled Texas and 13 other states moved too quickly in attempting to revive the Trump-era public charge rule, saying the states would have to first make their case at the district court level. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Texas and 13 other states to revive the Trump-era public charge rule. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Texas and the other states had argued that the Biden administration had prevented enforcement of the rule, which required immigrants seeking green cards to report whether they had claimed public health benefits, and didn't follow...

