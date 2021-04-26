High Court To Hear Houston Community College Censure Row

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a First Amendment dispute between the Houston Community College System and a former member of its board of trustees, who says his rights were violated when he was censured for disagreeing with the college's funding of a campus in Qatar. The case asks the high court to resolve a split among federal appellate courts as to whether the First Amendment limits a local government's censure power. HCC says the Fifth Circuit wrongly broke with five other appellate courts in April 2020 when it revived former board member David B. Wilson's claim that the...

