High Court Won't Hear DOD Reviewability Doctrine Challenge

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case brought by a class of noncitizen military enlistees Monday, ending their challenge to a now-defunct background check policy as well as arguments around when courts may review U.S. Department of Defense policy. U.S. lawful permanent residents Jiahao Kuang and Deron Cooke initially sued over a 2017 order that prevented foreign nationals from shipping out until all required background checks were complete. The Trump administration policy delayed their access to active duty by almost a year on average, they said, even as U.S. citizen recruits continued to enter basic training with their background...

