Justices Won't Touch ERISA Ruling Against Comcast Worker

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear a former Comcast worker's ERISA case against Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston, ending his years-long bid to collect long-term disability benefits from the insurance company. The justices denied Michael Ellis' January petition for certiorari, declining to weigh in on the 10th Circuit's May 2020 ruling that courts should stick to choice-of-law provisions in plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The 10th Circuit's decision reversed a Colorado federal court's ruling in Ellis' favor. The appellate court sided with the insurer's argument that the plan's choice-of-law clause preempted the otherwise...

