Justices Won't Weigh In On NYC Tour Bus Antitrust Case

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dashed a New York City tour bus operator's last chance at having its antitrust suit against two rivals revived on Monday when it declined to take up the case. The case was one of nearly 100 that were denied a petition for a writ of certiorari in an unsigned order from the justices Monday morning. In doing so, the justices passed on wading into the importance of "plus factors" in proving antitrust conspiracy. It was Go New York Tours' final shot at reviving its claims that two other tour bus companies worked to block it from key...

