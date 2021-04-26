NJ Panel Backs League Sponsor Over County's Indemnity Bid

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Monday shot down Middlesex County's bid to get a softball league sponsor to indemnify it in a player's injury suit, saying the indemnification agreement between them doesn't cover allegations of the county's negligence. The county's suit against Bam Sports and its owner, Brian Melnick, stems from a June 2017 incident in which softball player Matthew Domenick tripped and fell while playing a game at Johnson Park in Piscataway. Domenick sued the county, alleging its poor maintenance of the softball field caused him to trip and injure himself, and the county, in turn, sued Bam Sports,...

