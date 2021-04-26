Dental Suppliers Settle Antitrust Dispute Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- ​​Archer and White Sales has settled its antitrust suit accusing Henry Schein and other large dental suppliers of threatening manufacturers that do business with low-cost distributors, resolving the case only five weeks out from a long-anticipated trial. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap paused all deadlines in the case for 30 days after Archer and White Sales Inc. and Henry Schein Inc., along with fellow defendant Benco Dental Supply Co., said on Friday that they had cut a deal and needed time "to complete and execute final settlement agreements" before they seek the lawsuit's formal dismissal. The settlement was announced just three months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS