SandRidge Asks Texas Justices To Toss Electric Shock Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- SandRidge Energy Inc. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a lower court's decision allowing a contractor who was shocked while working near a live wire to proceed with his suit against the company, arguing it wasn't required to warn the contractor about the live wire. The Oklahoma-based energy company told the state's high court in a brief Friday that the Eighth Court of Appeals in El Paso wrongly revived contractor John Barfield's suit in December 2019 when it found there were unanswered questions about the company's liability and its duty to warn Barfield about the job site's hazards....

