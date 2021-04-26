NJ Doctor Must Face New Trial In Gallbladder Surgery Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey doctor must face a new medical malpractice trial stemming from a patient's gallbladder surgery because a question on the jury verdict sheet was phrased too narrowly, the state appeals court ruled Monday. A three-judge panel vacated a verdict in favor of surgeon Candido Deborja, who was accused of deviating from industry standards by failing to inform patient Jennifer Dennis that a portion of her gallbladder still remained after her surgery and could have become diseased again. The verdict sheet question at issue asked a Middlesex County Superior Court jury to consider whether the doctor erred in failing "to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS