Texas High Court Asked To Review Houston Drainage Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Stopping Houstonians from challenging alleged misallocation of infrastructure funds undermines the entire point of city charters and could have huge ramifications for other cities in the state, Texas' Supreme Court heard in a request to take up a case denied by an appellate court. On Friday, two engineers asked the Texas Supreme Court to breathe new life into their suit after the appeals court concluded they don't have standing to sue because only explicitly illegal spending can be challenged by citizens. The engineers have accused Houston's leadership of violating the city's charter by drastically underfunding a drainage and street improvement fund....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS