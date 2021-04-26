Perjury Claim Can't Upend NJ Doctor's Med Mal Trial Win

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate panel on Monday upheld a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman's cancer removal surgery, which led to her death, saying the doctor did not commit perjury by allegedly giving testimony that was materially different from his deposition testimony. A three-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a Passaic County jury's decision to clear Dr. Chan W. Park of liability in a suit accusing the ear, nose and throat doctor of negligently opting not to insert a breathing tube in the patient, Rosa Rodriguez-Sanchez, during a surgery to remove cancerous mouth lesions....

