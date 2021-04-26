Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Says Race Bias Suit Over Driver Ratings Falls Short

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has urged a California federal judge to toss a former driver's suit alleging its rating system is racist, saying the driver's arguments remained "pure and utter speculation" even now that he's updated his lawsuit.

In a Friday motion to dismiss, Uber took aim at an amended complaint Thomas Liu filed March 24, saying he didn't have the right to add new claims under California state law. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria had tossed Liu's first complaint in early March, saying it was "sparse and poorly drafted."

In a brief supporting dismissal, the ride-hailing company also argued that Liu...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!