Facebook Advertisers Seek Cert. In Inflated Ad Reach Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Facebook advertisers asked a California federal judge Friday to certify their proposed class claims that the company bolsters its advertising revenue by inflating the potential estimated reach of ads on the platform. The case is ripe for class treatment because it alleges classwide fraud perpetrated by Facebook with its misleading data for how many people could see any given advertisement, according to the redacted motion filed by plaintiffs DZ Reserve and Cain Maxwell. The suit focuses on Facebook's so-called potential reach metric, which supposedly tells advertisers how many people are in an ad set's target audience, according to the motion. This...

