Musicians' Unions Ask Calif. Judge To Toss Royalty Fee Fight

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The American Federation of Musicians and SAG-AFTRA have asked a California federal judge to toss a class action challenging a fee the unions charge a royalties fund in exchange for providing data used to send money to session musicians, arguing the fee is reasonable given the value of the information. In a motion filed Friday, the unions and the trustees of the AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund asked U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder to grant them summary judgment in a class action brought by songwriter Kevin Risto. Risto's lawsuit challenges a fee the unions and fund agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS