Prison Phone Co. Says Billing Complaint Is Baseless

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Prison communication provider Global Tel Link Corp. told the Federal Communications Commission on Friday that an informal complaint about its billing practices is misconstruing the relevant law over ancillary service charges, writing that the dispute is "an erroneous attempt to collapse two distinct ancillary service charges into one." The Prison Policy Initiative, or PPI, told the FCC in March that five companies — Global Tel Link Corp., Combined Public Communications LLC, Encartele Inc., Reliance Telephone of Grand Forks Inc. and Prodigy Solutions Inc. — charge more than $3 per transaction for debit and credit card processing fees, an apparent violation of...

