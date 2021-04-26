The Gap Urges Judge To Toss Investor's Board Diversity Suit

Law360, San Francisco (April 26, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Gap's board members urged a California federal magistrate judge Monday to toss a shareholder's derivative suit alleging that they failed to uphold their stated commitment to diversity and inclusion, arguing that the investor can't flout the Gap's forum-selection clause requiring that the dispute be resolved in the Delaware Court of Chancery. During a hearing Monday, counsel for the Gap's board of directors asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim to throw out an entire shareholder derivative action that accuses the retail giant's directors and top executives of repeatedly deceiving stockholders and the market by making false statements about the company's commitment to...

