Nike, Retail Workers Reach $8.25M Bag Check Deal

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Nike Retail Services has agreed to pay $8.25 million to settle workers' claims that it didn't pay them for time spent waiting for end-of-shift security checks, according to a Friday settlement filing in California federal court. The deal, which would finally close curtains on a wage dispute first filed in California state court in 2014, would provide workers led by named plaintiff Isaac Rodriguez a guarantee payout, according to the workers' motion for preliminary approval of the settlement. Upon the settlement's approval, Nike would establish a $5.1 million fund to be split among a class of over 16,000 hourly retail employees...

